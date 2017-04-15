Southern Indiana crash snarls traffic on I-65

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) On Friday afternoon, Indiana State Troopers responded to a crash on I-65 in Jackson County involving an SUV. The initial investigation by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles indicated that a 2009 Ford Escape being driven by James Beard, age 53, Ray City, Georgia was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 38 mile marker when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and entered the median of I-65. The SUV then struck the cable barrier before overturning and coming to a stop.

As a result of the collision, Beard sustained serious injuries and was flown by StatFlight Medical Helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Passengers in the vehicle, Nicole Beard, age 29, Hannah Beard, age 5, and Marlee Beard, age one, all of Ray City, Georgia were transported by Jackson County EMS to Scott County Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. which were believed to be non-life threatening.

As a result of the crash, I-65 southbound was closed for approximately one hour. Both directions of I-65 remained slow for two hours for crash investigation and cleanup. During the investigation, troopers had to re-rout southbound traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sgt. Wheeles was assisted by numerous other troopers with the Indiana State Police, Crothersville Police Officer Christopher Cooper, Jackson County Reserve Deputy Scott Davis, Jackson County EMS, Crothersville Fire Department, StatFlight Medical Helicopter, and Howard’s Wrecker Service.