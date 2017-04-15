Panel suggests Indianapolis district close 3 high schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis Public Schools task force has recommended the district close three of its seven high schools because of declining enrollments.

Its report released Friday says closing three high schools could save the district about $4 million a year and that money could be redirected toward other needs such as student services.

The district once was the state’s largest, reaching peak enrollment in 1967, with nearly 109,000 students, including 26,000 that were high school-aged. The district currently enrolls about 30,000 students and is projected to have only about 5,300 high school students in the 2017-18 school year.

Task force members said the district needs only two high schools for the number of students it has, but Superintendent Lewis Ferebee said the district also must consider academics and student travel times.

