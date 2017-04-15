New conference to empower Hoosiers touched by adoption

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Indiana conference will build bridges for adopted persons, adoptive families, biological family members, and professionals to learn more about the lifelong journey of adoption.

“Building Bridges” is the Indiana Adoptee Network’s inaugural conference. It will be held in Bloomington, IN April 21 and 22.

IAN is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing the lives of our Hoosier families that have been touched by adoption with an emphasis on education and empowerment.

The organization was inspired by the passing of Senate Bill 91 in 2016, which gave adoptees from the “closed records era” access to their birth records. Hoosiers adopted between 1941 and 1993 have had a hard time getting hold of their original birth certificate and adoption files. Accessing the files can often be a timely and expensive process and most of the time, adoptees are denied any information. Starting in July 2018, they will have access.

IAN was formed when it’s founders saw that the education and awareness of Indiana lawmakers and the general public around adult adoptee matters was very limited.

“We want to help people navigate through the issues associated with their adoptions,” said IAN Secretary Jennifer Fahlsing. “If they want to find their family, we’re there to help support them with that, put them in the right direction, give them tools but ultimately it’s their search but we’re there to help support them.”

Fahlsing, an active member of Hoosiers for Equal Access to Records, knows a lot about adoption. She was adopted as a newborn in the mid 1960’s. As a teenager, she gave up her son for adoption. It wasn’t until 2013 she was reunited with both her biological mom and son after a lot of struggle.

She said IAN’s spring conference will connect adoptees, adoptive parents and biological parents with resources and support.

“There’s rejection sometimes,” she explained. “Well, how are you going to deal with that rejection? What’s the best way to contact somebody? You don’t just want to show up at their door and say, ‘Surprise, I’m here.’ Or you’re the parent that’s gotten that letter and you haven’t told anybody about this. How do you go about processing that? How do you tell people about what had happened 20, 40, 50, 60 years ago?”

Fahlsing said in addition to all the tools and advice the conference will offer, it’s also important for people to know they’re not alone.

“So when you come to an event like our conference you’re going to meet other birth parents and be able to talk to them and find out there are other people like you,” she said. “They feel the same things and it gives you someone going forward that you can talk to, be a support group person, bounce ideas off of.”

At the “Building Bridges” conference, IAN will dive into groundbreaking topics including keynotes by some of the most respected leaders in the adoption community.

Check out IAN’s website for more information on the conference. Fahlsing said anyone wanting to learn about adoption issues is welcome to attend.