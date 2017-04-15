Komets earn win in chippy Game 2 against Quad City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets and Mallards turned the intensity up to 11.

In a chippy game, Fort Wayne earned the victory over Quad City in Game 2 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs first round, 3-1.

The Komets netted the first two goals of the game by Mike Cazzola and Mike Embach in the first period. That lead didn’t last long as Jack Nevins scored with less than a minute remaining in the first period to make it 2-1. There was some extra-curricular activity heading into the first intermission that displayed what’s to come in this season. In the second period captain Jaime Schaafsma scored his first goal of the playoffs.

Game 3 will take place on Tuesday, April 19 on the road at 7:35 PM ET.