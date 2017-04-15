Fire damages portion of Hyatt Place, guests evacuated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An unknown number of guests evacuated a north side hotel Saturday afternoon because of a small fire.

Firefighters were called to the Hyatt Place, 111 West Washington Center Road, shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers said they received multiple 911 calls about a fire in the back of the building. Fire officials told NewsChannel 15 damage was primarily to the outside of the building near the banquet room. Officials said fire didn’t get inside the building and there is no damage to any hotel rooms.

It’s unclear how many people were at the hotel when the fire started. Guests have since been allowed to return to their rooms, according to FWFD officials.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in approximately ten minutes.

It’s unclear what started the fire.