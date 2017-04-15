Eleven run 8th inning propels Taylor over USF Baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Taylor scored run after run after run. The Trojans had 11 players cross the plate in the 8th inning as they complete the double-header sweep of Saint Francis, 20-10.

The explosion offensively by Taylor included 19 hits – 3 home runs – and six different Trojans with multiple runs batted in in the game. USF also recorded 9 hits and an impressive day at the plate for David Snider. The sophomore shortstop went 3-for-4, with 4 RBI and a pair of runs scored.

The Cougars also dropped the first game, 7-4.

Saint Francis takes on Bethel on Wednesday.