County, City reach agreement to place emergency siren in Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Waynedale section of Fort Wayne will get an emergency siren, ten months after the Waynedale Business Chamber started a petition that eventually gathered more than 1,000 signatures.

County officials approved the purchase of a siren and pole for $25,983.

$5,000 of that cost is being subsidized by the Chamber after fundraising efforts. Half of the remaining money will be reimbursed to the county by the City of Fort Wayne.

The siren will be installed at 7001 Old Trail Road at Southwest Fire Station No. 1. It will replace an older siren that was put out of service more than a decade ago.

The purchase and installation is expected to be completed by the end of July.

According to the chamber, the location of the new siren will cover four public parks and three public school playgrounds. The siren has an audible radius of approximately two miles.

“This project has spurred an initiative about public safety measures when it comes to sirens and access to digital alerts, as well as whether the city or county or both are responsible for them,” the Chamber said in a statement to NewsChannel 15. “It was clear from Chamber conversations with the public that they felt unsafe without a siren, because not everyone has their phone on them all the time or on loud, whether outdoors on trails or at a park. The low income and elderly are also impacted by not having such a device.”