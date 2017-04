FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Central started the meet with a victory and they go on to win the 66th Annual North Side Relays.

The Carroll Charges made a comeback and earned top honors in long jump by TJ Potchka as well as the 800M relay.

Here are the team results from the meet:

1. North Central

2. Carroll

3. Northrop

4. Concordia

5. Wayne