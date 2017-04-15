Brown County police look for missing 79-year-old

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana State Police Department issued a state-wide Silver Alert early Saturday morning for 79-year-old Robert Gasper.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department initially investigated Gasper’s disappearance Friday. He was last seen just before 8:30 p.m. in Trafalgar, Indiana.

Gasper is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.He has tattoos on both arms.

According to a police release, he is believed to be driving a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Indiana plate D790CJ.

Police say Gasper could be in danger. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Anyone with information that might help finding Gasper is asked to call 911 or 812-988-6655 ext. 0.