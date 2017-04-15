After much anticipation, giraffe goes into labor

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WANE) After much anticipation, April, the giraffe appeared to have gone into labor Saturday morning.

April became a viral hit after Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York announced her pregnancy and posted a 24/7 live stream camera in her enclosure.

The stream gained notoriety after it was removed from YouTube for being flagged “sexually explicit.”

After a night of pacing, it appeared that the birth process began around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

You can watch the birth on the park’s youtube live stream.