Williams, Butz headline Border Wars Classic boys team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine a team with Malik Williams and Jaylen Butz both on the floor at the same time. That’s actually happening in the Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic.

The boys Indiana roster that was unveiled on Friday and included Malik Williams and Mike Barnfield out of Snider, North Side’s Jaylen Butz, Devontae Kinnie and Juan Quarles, Anton Berry, J.J. Foster and Ray Walker from Luers as well as Churubusco’s Jalen Paul, Carroll’s Jacob Redding, Northrop’s Richard Robertson and Whitko’s Nate Walpole.

The game will take place on April 30 at the Hutzell Center on the campus of Saint Francis.