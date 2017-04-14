Turkey slams into windshield again in Indiana this spring

DANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a driver narrowly avoided serious injuries as a wild turkey crashed through an SUV’s windshield on central Indiana highway.

The turkey-vehicle collision on U.S. 36 in Danville is at least the fourth such crash on Indiana roadways in recent weeks during turkey mating season.

Danville police said Friday the SUV was going about 55 mph when the turkey flew into its path in the western Indianapolis suburb. The bird ended up dead in the SUV’s rear hatch. Police say the driver was treated for minor injuries from flying glass and debris.

Danville police say they’d like to offer tips to drivers on avoiding similar crashes, but admit “we’ve got nothing.”

Wild turkeys have slammed into vehicles on at least three other occasions in Indiana this spring.

