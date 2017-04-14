South Bend board backs deal for chocolate company project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Officials in South Bend have approved a land deal with a company planning to build a new chocolate production facility and a museum with chocolate exhibits and artifacts.

The city’s Redevelopment Commission voted Thursday to sell about 70 acres of undeveloped land to the South Bend Chocolate Co. for $1. In exchange, the company says it will spend at least $5 million within five years on the project along U.S. 20 on the city’s far west side.

City community investment director Brian Pawlowski tells the South Bend Tribune that officials have been working with the company’s owner for about two years on finding a new location.

Some residents raised concerns about the impact of the project on a nearby bog that’s being developed into a nature preserve.

