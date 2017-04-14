School board in Muncie votes to close 3 elementary schools

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The school board in Muncie has voted to close three elementary schools as part of an effort to cut costs.

Parents, faculty and staff expressed concerns at Thursday night’s meeting before the Muncie Community Schools board voted on the proposal to shut Storer, Mitchell and Sutton elementary schools. The hundreds of affected students will attend other schools.

North Side Middle School was originally part of the closing proposal, but the board decided to keep that school open.

The district last month voted to ask the state for a $5 million loan to help shore up its financial situation. The state recently decided that the district wouldn’t be allowed to make additional cuts to teacher salaries to make up for its financial deficit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.