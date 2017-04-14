North Korea says they will go to war with U.S. “if they choose”

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea’s vice foreign minister says President Donald Trump’s tweets are adding fuel to a “vicious cycle” of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Vice Minister Han Song Ryol said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press that if the U.S. shows any sign of military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own. “We will go to war if they choose,” he warned.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says there would be no winners in an armed conflict between the U.S. and North Korea over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile programs. Wang told reporters Friday that all sides must stop provoking and threatening each other in their words and actions and take a flexible approach to resuming dialogue.

