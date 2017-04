INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has voted to send Gov. Eric Holcomb a bill allowing DNA swabs to be taken upon a person’s felony arrest despite sharp disagreements. Supporters contend the bill would help law enforcement officers solve crimes and exonerate the innocent. But critics say the bill goes against the Constitution’s protection from unreasonable search and seizure. Lawmakers ultimately approved the bill 36-13 on its final passage, sending it to Holcomb’s desk.

