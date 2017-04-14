LIVE: Komets tied with Quad City in Game 1 of ECHL Playoffs, 3-3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s postseason hockey – and of course this game will be decided in the third period.

Fort Wayne takes on Quad City in the first round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Mallards jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Alex Petan and Grant Arnold. Fort Wayne kept the pressure on and Mike Cazzola finally netted their first goal of the game with just 16 seconds remaining in the opening period of action.

The Komets dominated Quad City in the second period and outshot the Mallards 17-2. Over the span of 2:03, Travis Ewanyk and Shawn Sydlowski both scored goals to even the game at 3 goals apiece heading into the third and deciding period.

This is the 13th meeting between the two sides this season. Fort Wayne owns an 8-2-2 mark with a 50-29 goal advantage against the Mallards.

Game 2 of this series is scheduled for Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 P.M.