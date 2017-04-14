Komets rally to defeat Mallards 4-3 in playoff opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets scored the three unanswered goals over the last half of the game as Fort Wayne came from behind to best Quad City 4-3 in game one of their best-of-seven first round playoff series on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Quad City’s Alex Petan opened the scoring by beating Pat Nagle at 10:48 in the first period to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead. Six minutes late Grant Arnold lit the lamp to make a 2-0 advantage, but with 17 seconds left in the period Mike Cazzola netted his first playoff goal as the rookie cut Quad City’s lead to 2-1.

It took only 2:35 seconds in the second period for the Mallards to score again, with a goal from Michael Parks upping Quad City’s advantage to 3-1. The Komets fired right back as Travis Ewanyk and Shawn Szydlowski would both beat Mallards goalie C.J. Motte – Szydlwoski doing so on the power play – to knot the game at 3-3 heading into the third period.

12:57 into the third the Komets took their first lead of the night when Gabriel Desjardins made it a 4-3 advantage for Fort Wayne and Nagle made it stand as the Komets earned the win.

Nagle stopped 10-fo-13 shots while Quad City’s C.J. Motte stopped 33-of-37 as the Komets out-shot the Mallards 37-13. Fort Wayne also converted 1-of-6 power plays while the Mallards were 0-for-2 with an extra man.

Game two is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Best-of-seven series

Game 2- Saturday, April 15………..Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

Game 3- Wednesday, April 19……Fort Wayne at Quad City, 7:35pm ET

Game 4- Friday, April 21……………Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

Game 5- Saturday, April 22………..Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET*

Game 6- Monday, April 24…………Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET*

Game 7- Wednesday, April 26……Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET*

*If necessary.