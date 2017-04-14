Judge sets June hearing for woman accused of killing 2 kids

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has set a June hearing on whether a woman accused of killing her two children is fit to stand trial.

An Elkhart County judge scheduled the June 12 hearing on Thursday for 29-year-old Amber Pasztor. Attorneys will discuss a third mental competency exam she’s undergone at the hearing.

The judge told Pasztor on Thursday that he knows she’d like to proceed quickly in the case.

Pasztor wrote a letter to the court asking for permission to plead guilty to murder in the September deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

They were found smothered to death in Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, hours after they were abducted from their grandparents’ Fort Wayne home.

Pasztor’s trial is set to begin Aug. 7.

In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 15 in October, Pasztor admitted to fatally smothering her two children in the backseat of her car, and shooting her neighbor, 66-year-old Frank Macomber, in a ditch off Wallen Road in Fort Wayne.

