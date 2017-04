BRAINERD, Minn. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Keonte’ Jenkins has been named a NJCAA Division III Second-Team All-American after a standout freshman season for Central Lakes College in Minnesota.

Jenkins averaged 22 points a game for Raiders while connecting on 44 percent of his shots from the floor and 87 percent from the free throw line.

The Raiders finished 21-8 this past season.

A six-foot guard, Jenkins graduated from Horizon Christian Academy.