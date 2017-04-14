Girl asks boy with Autism to Carroll’s prom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Prom at Carroll High School will be extra special for two seniors this year.

“I was surprised to see her. This has never happened to me before. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but suddenly it just happened to me and it was the happiest day of my life,” Noah Cook, a senior at Carroll said.

“It doesn’t matter to me that Noah has Autism. He’s still my friend.” – Daryan Bredemeyer

A few weeks ago, fellow Carroll senior Daryan Bredemeyer knocked on Noah’s door and asked him to prom. Noah’s mom, got the whole thing on video via Facebook live.

“Getting asked to dances is something I never got to experience, so to be able to do that for someone else and Noah is into video stuff so he’d have that too,” Daryan said.

“She’s an angel to our family,” Janice Cook, Noah’s mom, said. “For her to accept him for who he is and be able to give him that experience, a lot of kids who have special needs aren’t able to do that, and she has really put a lot of joy into our lives.”

Noah has Autism. Making friends hasn’t always been easy.

“A lot of people don’t want to take the time to get to know him because he is kind of quiet,” Janice said.

But, Daryan was different. This past year, they passed a lot in the hallway and became friends.

“When I first saw her I wanted to be able to talk to her and she was nice enough to talk back to me and that’s how we first me. It was lunch time at school,” Noah said.

Daryan said Noah is shy at first, but is a great friend.

“Once you get to know him, he’s a great person and a good listener. He helps you get through a lot,” she said. “It doesn’t matter to me that Noah has Autism. It doesn’t. He’s still my friend. I’m nice to him and he’s nice to me.”

Noah was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler. His parents were told he’d never talk.

“When you have a child with special needs, there are times when you feel like you can’t get through each day,” Janice said. “People tell you they can’t do this, they won’t do this, but you know what? They do.”

Noah flourished in band, playing percussion. He also loves his Radio and TV class because he loves to edit videos. He even has his own YouTube channel. He’ll graduate from Carroll on his 19th birthday.

“I’m going to be extremely proud and i’m so blessed to be his mom,” Janice said.

But, first, Noah and Daryan have to don a tuxedo and gown for prom.

“I’m looking forward to dancing with Daryan and it will be beautiful,” Noah said.

April is Autism Awareness Month and Janice hopes Noah’s story will also encourage other parents of children with special needs to keep fighting for their kids.