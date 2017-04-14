Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Would you like to make the most of your weekend without opening your wallet?

Every Friday, NewsChannel 15 will show you how, with a new segment called Free Friday. Airing on First News on Friday morning, Free Friday will detail all the free events in the area during the upcoming weekend.

Take a look at these free activities going on this weekend:

“ReNewal: Art of All Abilities.”

First Presbyterian Theater

300 W Wayne St.

Through April 23rd

Farmer’s Market

Parkview Field

9 am – 1 pm

Eggstravaganza Community Easter Egg Hunt

Byron Health Center

12101 Lima Rd

Saturday

1:30 to 3:30 p.m.