Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Would you like to make the most of your weekend without opening your wallet?
Every Friday, NewsChannel 15 will show you how, with a new segment called Free Friday. Airing on First News on Friday morning, Free Friday will detail all the free events in the area during the upcoming weekend.
Take a look at these free activities going on this weekend:
“ReNewal: Art of All Abilities.”
First Presbyterian Theater
300 W Wayne St.
Through April 23rd
Farmer’s Market
Parkview Field
9 am – 1 pm
Eggstravaganza Community Easter Egg Hunt
Byron Health Center
12101 Lima Rd
Saturday
1:30 to 3:30 p.m.