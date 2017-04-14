Creating brighter futures for kids in foster care

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – White’s Residential and Family Services doesn’t recruit, train, license and support foster care parents because it’s easy. In fact, it’s a challenging endeavor to become a foster parent. But White’s is one organization that is equipping foster parents to provide safe, nurturing and stable homes. Multiple foster parents who have gone through the program with White’s agree that it’s well worth the effort.

Hazel says “There are great sacrifices involved as well as great opportunities to make lifelong impressions in the lives of children.” The Watson family states “We have been blessed with supportive staff who are responsive to our needs and the children’s needs.” Kevin and Holly say that “Children come to us very broke. We get pieces of a puzzle that don’t really fit together, and we have to find a way to put them back together.”

White’s was founded by Josiah White in the 1800s. He lost his father at the age of four. According to White’s, he committed himself to leave ‘no child exempt’ regardless of background or circumstances in his adult years. White’s goal was “to provide suffering children, much like he once was, with a high-quality education, spiritual growth and work opportunities so that they would have brighter futures.” According to Amy Avercamp, Resource Family Developer at White’s Fort Wayne office, “Josiah’s vision still guides White’s RFS to live out his mission to support those who cannot provide for themselves.”

According to AdoptUSKids.org, “Every year, a quarter of a million children come into foster care in this country.” To learn more about how to make a difference or the supportive services provided for foster care parents, call 260-484-6500 or visit WhitesKids.org.