Two Arrested, 57 Grams of Meth Recovered

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE)- Almost 60 grams of meth was taken from a home in Defiance along with two people.

A search warrant was executed yesterday afternoon on Williams Center Cecil Road. 58 year old Danny Stretcher was arrested, now charged with possession of meth and a felony charge of having weapons under disability.

27 year old Shana Hahn was taken in for obstructing official business and resisting. Officers with a drug task force found 57 grams of meth amphetamine in the home.

They say they also recovered several firearms. Both are expected in court tomorrow.

