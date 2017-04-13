DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE)- Almost 60 grams of meth was taken from a home in Defiance along with two people.
A search warrant was executed yesterday afternoon on Williams Center Cecil Road. 58 year old Danny Stretcher was arrested, now charged with possession of meth and a felony charge of having weapons under disability.
27 year old Shana Hahn was taken in for obstructing official business and resisting. Officers with a drug task force found 57 grams of meth amphetamine in the home.
They say they also recovered several firearms. Both are expected in court tomorrow.
Two Arrested, 57 Grams of Meth Recovered
