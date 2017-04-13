Tipster may have led to break in strip club shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tips to Fort Wayne police may have led to a big break in the shooting at the Bleu Diamond strip club. A man is in trouble for leading police on a high speed chase and is charged for possession of marijuana.

Around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, an anonymous tipster told police that a man who was standing on a corner with a gun was same man who opened fire at the Bleu Diamond early Sunday morning. Marcus Rogan, 22, and three others were hurt in that shooting. The tipster identified that person as James Ellis Starks, III. According to police, he was the passenger in the car that led police on a chase Thursday night.

When police followed up on the tip, Starks reportedly jumped in car that led them on a high speed chase through two counties, according to a source. Fort Wayne police tried to pull the car over near Lafayette Street and Paulding Road, but the vehicle sped off. Officers followed it throughout southeast Fort Wayne, hitting speeds above 70 mph, before heading south on U.S. 27 toward Decatur.

According to police, Starks’ girlfriend was behind the wheel. She managed to avoid stop-sticks and other attempts to get her to stop, but finally pulled over on County Road 750 in Adams County. Starks and the woman girlfriend were taken into custody and taken to Fort Wayne for questioning.

Starks has not been charged in connection to the homicide and is not considered to be a person of interest. He has been officially charged with possession of marijuana.