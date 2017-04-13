Suwinski tallies only hit at TinCaps steamrolled by Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN, Kent. – TinCaps starting pitcher Logan Allen set a career high for strikeouts with eight, but Fort Wayne faltered against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), 3-0, at Bowling Green Ballpark in the opener of their three-game series.

The Hot Rods (5-3) plated the game’s first run in the fourth inning and added two more in the seventh. A pair of unlikely suspects did the damage to the TinCaps. In the fourth, it was a two-out RBI single to right field from Josh Lowe, who had been 0-for-17 on the season. In the seventh, it was Lucius Fox, who was 3-for-20 beforehand. Fox singled up the middle with the infield drawn in to plate two.

Allen (L) went five innings and yielded only three hits, a walk, and a hit-batter. In 15 appearances with Fort Wayne in 2016, his high for strikeouts was five. Allen, 19, is rated as the No. 19 prospect in San Diego’s farm system by MLB.com.

The TinCaps (2-6) drew five walks on the night, but didn’t collect their first hit until the eighth when center fielder Jack Suwinski laced a two-out single to center. The 18-year-old also drew a walk, raising his on-base percentage to .393 through six games.

Brock Burke walked five, yet worked six no-hit innings for the Hot Rods, while Roel Ramirez (S) closed it out.

Next Game

Friday, April 14 @ Bowling Green (7:35 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Austin Smith

– Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Peter Bayer

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn