Police: 3 meth labs found in 2 raids; 4 arrested

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Police in Van Wert County, Ohio arrested four people on drug-related charges after serving two search warrants at two homes in Ohio City.

Officers with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office’s tactical team, the Lima Police Department SWAT team and the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force served search warrants at homes at 15766 Koch Road and 15778 Koch Road on Ohio City’s north side. Ohio City is 8 miles south of Van Wert.

In the homes, police said they found three separate one-pot methamphetamine labs, according to a news release. A number of items were also taken from the scene for evidentiary purposes, police said.

A small child at one of the homes was taken by Van Wert County Children Services agents.

Police arrested the following people on felony charges of Illegal Manufacture of Drugs Methamphetamine:

Thomas Buckner Jr., 41, of Ohio City

Dan Swoveland, 63, of Ohio City

Jessica Garrett, 36, of Ohio City

Reanne Jordan, 18, of Ohio City