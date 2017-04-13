Pickup catches fire during test drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pickup truck caught fire while its owner test drove it through Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 12:15 p.m. Thursday to a home at 3006 S. Anthony Blvd., at the intersection with Colerick Street, on a report of a vehicle fire. One engine from Fire Station 9 responded to find flames rising from an older model dark-colored pickup in a yard.

The fire was quickly extinguished, fire department spokesman Adam O’Connor said.

O’Connor told NewsChannel 15 that the pickup truck’s owner had been working on it and took the truck for a test drive when it caught on fire. The cause is not known.

No injuries were reported.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to some 200 vehicle fires every year and clocks an average response time of 4 minutes, O’Connor said.