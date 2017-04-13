Father-Son duo of Donleys work together to build dynasty at USF

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s named Kevin Donley field but he’s not even Coach Donley on it.

His son, Pat Donley – more commonly referred to as Coach Donley – graduated from Saint Francis and now has spent more than a decade on his father’s coaching staff at Saint Francis.

“I definitely signed up for it so maybe not everyone can do it but it’s something I’m used to and I’ve dealt with my whole life,” Pat said. The offensive coordinator understands the challenge of the job and he actually embraces it. “There could be a lot worse people to be the son of then Kevin Donley so it’s great.”

The Cougars are the reigning NAIA National Champions and are ranked No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll.