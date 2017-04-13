Parkview Focus on Health returns in April

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Many people know that the annual Focus on Health screenings and checks are a great way to monitor their wellness at a fraction of the cost for traditional lab work. What some may not realize is that for people with high insurance deductibles, it’s also a low cost investment to gain direction for care. Starting on April 18 and until April 29, the traveling fair will be available Tuesday to Saturday from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. at locations scattered around Fort Wayne, New Haven, and Avilla. No appointments are required. Some tests do require fasting for 10 to 12 hours. For a complete details and locations go to fohealth.com.

At each location, free health checks include:

Blood Pressure measurement

Visual Acuity (near and far vision)

Height/Weight/BMI

In addition, a health summary review with professional nurse volunteers can provide referral service and resource information.

Many of the locations will also have:

Bone Density

Osteoporosis

Hearing screening

Foot screening

Oral Cancer screening

Balance Testing

Mammography

A Blood Chemistry Profile, Hemogram, PSA (prostate), TSH (thyroid), A1C (blood sugar average) and Vitamin D are available at all locations for a nominal fee.

2017 packages include:

Wellness Package A ($35)

Wellness Package B ($45)

Wellness Package C ($80)

Wellness Package D ($105)

Hemogram ($10)

TSH ($25)

PSA ($30)

Hemoglobin A1C ($20)

Vitamin D ($45)

For more information visit the website or call 260-266-2472.