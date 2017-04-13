Parkview Focus on Health returns in April

Fort Wayne, Ind.  (WANE) – Many people know that the annual Focus on Health screenings and checks are a great way to monitor their wellness at a fraction of the cost for traditional lab work.  What some may not realize is that for people with high insurance deductibles, it’s also a low cost investment to gain direction for care.  Starting on April 18 and until April 29, the traveling fair will be available Tuesday to Saturday from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. at locations scattered around Fort Wayne, New Haven, and Avilla. No appointments are required.  Some tests do require fasting for 10 to 12 hours.  For a complete details and locations go to fohealth.com.

At each location, free health checks include:

  • Blood Pressure measurement
  • Visual Acuity (near and far vision)
  • Height/Weight/BMI

In addition, a health summary review with professional nurse volunteers can provide referral service and resource information.

Many of the locations will also have:

  • Bone Density
  • Osteoporosis
  • Hearing screening
  • Foot screening
  • Oral Cancer screening
  • Balance Testing
  • Mammography

A Blood Chemistry Profile, Hemogram, PSA (prostate), TSH (thyroid), A1C (blood sugar average) and Vitamin D are available at all locations for a nominal fee.

2017 packages include:

  • Wellness Package A ($35)
  • Wellness Package B ($45)
  • Wellness Package C ($80)
  • Wellness Package D ($105)
  • Hemogram ($10)
  • TSH ($25)
  • PSA ($30)
  • Hemoglobin A1C ($20)
  • Vitamin D ($45)

For more information visit the website or call 260-266-2472.

