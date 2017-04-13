Motorcycle driver seriously hurt after crash on Lafayette Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle driver crashed his bike at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Rudisill Boulevard Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 11:46 p.m.

Investigators said it appeared the driver lost control and crashed. Police said the driver fell off the bike and hit his head on the pavement. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Northbound Lafayette Street was closed while crews investigated and removed the bike from the road.

The crash is under investigation.