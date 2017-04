PORTLAND, Maine (WANE) – The Mad Ants saw their season come to a close Wednesday night in Maine as Fort Wayne fell to the Red Claws 124-119 in the decisive game three of their best-of-three first round playoff series.

Trey McKinney-Jones netted 30 points to lead the Ants. Travis Leslie added 24 points while Tyler Hansbrough recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Jalen Jones scored 30 to pace Maine while Jordan Mickey tallied 22 points and 14 rebounds.