I-69 closed near Muncie due to flipped over ethanol tanker

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have closed I-69 in both directions near Muncie.

State police said a tanker truck flipped over in the median and started leaking ethanol.

The crash happened near mile marker 238 in the southbound lanes. No one was hurt.

However, as a precaution, police have shut down the interstate. Firefighters are trying to stop the ethanol from leaking out of the truck.

Southbound traffic is being forced to exit at State Road 332 (exit 241) and northbound traffic is exiting at State Road 67 (exit 234).

State police said motorists should plan alternate routes. INDOT’s Trafficwise posted on twitter overnight the closure could last up to ten hours (or noon Thursday).

ISP said early Thursday morning Hazmet crews have determined the ethanol will have to be off-loaded, which could take hours. The closure is expected to be in place during the morning commute.

