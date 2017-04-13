Driver arrested after high speed chase from Fort Wayne to Adams County

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) A man who police said took officers on a multi-county high speed chase from Fort Wayne to Adams County that reached speeds of more than 70 mph was arrested mid-afternoon Thursday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Fort Wayne police tried to pull over a car in the area of Lafayette Street and Paulding Road, but the vehicle sped off. Officers followed the vehicle throughout southeast Fort Wayne, hitting speeds above 70 mph, before it headed south on U.S. 27 toward Decatur.

In Adams County, police set up stop sticks at C.R. 900 North along U.S. 27. The vehicle, though, swerved around them and drove off into Decatur and north on Winchester Road.

The car eventually stopped just after 3 p.m. at C.R. 750 North in Adams County.

Two people in the car were taken into custody and taken to Fort Wayne for question. The driver faces a charge of felony resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle.

It’s not clear why police initially tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver was not identified.