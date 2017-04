INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins to a three-year contract worth $30 million.

$15.9 million of the deal is said to be guaranteed.

The 25-year old Hankins was a second round pick by the Giants out of Ohio State in 2013.

Last season in 16 games he racked up 43 total tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble.

According to CBS Sports, his $10 million annual salary makes him the 11th-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL.