Chinese company plans building Indiana auto parts plant

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A Chinese company says it has picked a central Indiana site for construction of an $80 million auto parts factory.

BeijingWest Industries announced Thursday it planned to start construction this summer on the new factory in a Greenfield industrial park. The company produces brake and suspension systems for several auto makers, including BMW, Ford, General Motors and Honda.

BeijingWest expects to start production at the Greenfield factory in August 2019 and have some 400 workers by 2021. The plant will be the company’s first manufacturing site in the United States.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering the company up to $4.75 million in tax credits and training grants based on its hiring plans.

