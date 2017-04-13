Allen County property tax bills to be mailed

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Allen County property tax bills will hit mailboxes next week.

The county announced Thursday that it will mail property tax bills Tuesday, April 18. The due date for the first installment will be Wednesday, May 10.

Spring and fall remittance coupons will be included with the bill because there will be no fall mailing, the office said.

Residents can pay their bills in the Treasurer’s office in Suite 104 of the Rousseau Centre, online at www.allencountytreasurer.us or by phone at 1-877-690-3729 with jurisdiction code 7693.

Any resident who does not receive a tax bill should calling the Treasurer’s office or print it from the Treasurer’s website.