122nd makes epic recruiting video for Senior Day

Video courtesy Blacksnakes Recruiting via YouTube

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Blacksnakes of the 122nd Fighter Wind will hold a recruiting event for local high school seniors, and have made a video to promote it.

The recruiters posted the video YouTube on Thursday, which calls for students – and “Brad’s wife” – to attend the Senior Day recruiting event on Thursday, April 28 from 8-11 a.m. The event promises “Bombs! Guns! Planes! and breakfast burritos,” the recruiters say in the video.

The Senior Day event will include breakfast, a briefing from the recruiting team, an A-10 launch, tactical aircraft maneuvers and an in-flight refueling exercise, along with a tour of the base, according to the 122nd.

Those interested in attending the Senior Day event can call (260) 478-3247 or message the Blacksnakes on Facebook.