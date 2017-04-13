1 detained, 1 dead after shooting at Ramada hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police were called to the Ramada Plaza Fort Wayne Hotel and Conference Center, 305 East Washington Center Road, at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday for an unknown problem.

Emergency dispatchers received information about possible gunshots heard inside a room.

Fort Wayne Police Department Spokesman Officer John Chambers said the shooting took place inside Room 117.

When officers arrived they found a man inside the room who was shot, according to Chambers. Paramedics pronounced the man dead.

Chambers said police have detained a person of interest and are questioning the individual about what happened. Detectives are also speaking with potential witnesses.

No other information was released.

The Allen County Coroner is expected to release the victim’s name and an exact cause and manner of death.

The incident is under investigation.