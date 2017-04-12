Three Rivers Festival concert lineup announced

The concert lineup for the 49th Three Rivers Festival was announced Wednesday morning.

Pre-Sale for the following shows will go on sale April 17:

Friday, July 7 – The Purple Xperience celebrates the music of Prince with special guests Good Night Gracie and The Meat Flowers.

Saturday, July 8 – Rock of the 80s Tour with The Romantics, The Smithereens, The Motels, and Bow Wow Wow.

Thursday, July 13 – The 3rd annual Heart and Soul Affair featuring The Original Lakeside with special guests Ty Causey followed by The Music Lover’s Lounge.

Friday, July 14 – ZOSO – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with special guests Fuzzbox Voodoo and The Union Project.

Saturday, July 15 – Here Comes the Mummies with special guests Sweetwater All Stars and Seth Cook.

Tickets for these concerts will be exclusively sold at the Historic Embassy Theater and through Ticketmaster.com beginning on April 17. Detailed information about the concerts and ways to save with Admiral’s Access is available on Three Rivers Festival website. Tickets can also be purchased day of show in Headwaters East.

The following shows are also scheduled:

Sunday, July 9 – Jasmine Murray, Chris August, 7eventh Time Down, Citizen Way and DJ Promote. For ticket information, visit STAR 88.3.

Tuesday, July 11 – $2 Tuesday featuring Brother with special guests The Wailhounds and Trichotomous Hippopotamus. Tickets available during Three Rivers Festival.

Wednesday, July 12 – Rock ‘N Reggae featuring Unlikely Alibi with special guests U.R.B. and Left Lane Cruiser. Tickets available during Three Rivers Festival.