Three Rivers Festival Announces Concert Ticket Sales Beginning April 17

FORT WAYNE, IN-Press Release: Tickets for selected concerts for the second largest festival in Indiana will be available on April 17th. .”I’m really looking forward to our 49th year and the entertainment we’ve lined up “, said Jack Hammer, Executive Director. “We have worked hard to bring bands to the Ruoff Festival Plaza that represent a variety of genres that will encourage you to sing, dance and celebrate memories – all well within your budget.” Pre-Sale for the following concerts will go on sale April 17th: Friday, July 7 – Celebrate the life and music of Prince with The Purple Xperience with special guests Good Night Gracie and The Meat Flowers. Presented by: Majic 95.1 and Fun 101.7 Saturday, July 8 – Rock of the 80s Tour with The Romantics, The Smithereens, The Motels, and Bow Wow Wow. It will be the Big Hair Don’t Care Dance Party of the Summer! Presented by: Ash Brokerage, Fun 101.7 and Majic 95.1 Thursday, July 13 – The 3rd annual Heart and Soul Affair featuring The Original Lakeside, the number one R&B Funk band of all time! With special guests Ty Causey followed by The Music Lover’s Lounge. Presented by B96.9 Friday, July 14 – ZOSO – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – classic Zeppelin in look, sound and spirit. With special guests Fuzzbox Voodoo and The Union Project. Presented by: Briner Building and 963XKE. Saturday, July 15 – Listen to terrifying funk from beyond the grave with Here Comes the Mummies with special guests Sweetwater All Stars and Seth Cook. Presented by: One Main Financial and Alt 99.5. Tickets for these concerts will be exclusively sold at the Historic Embassy Theater and through Ticketmaster.com beginning on April 17th. Detailed information about the concerts and ways to save with Admiral’s Access is available on Three Rivers Festival website . Tickets can also be purchased day of show in Headwaters East. Three Rivers Festival is also pleased to announce: Sunday, July 9 – STAR 88.3 Music Stage 2017. An incredible music experience featuring Jasmine Murray, Chris August, 7eventh Time Down, Citizen Way and DJ Promote. For ticket information, visit . An incredible music experience featuring. For ticket information, visit STAR 88.3 Tuesday, July 11 – $2 Tuesday featuring Brother with special guests The Wailhounds and Trichotomous Hippopotamus. Presented by ProFed Credit Union and 963XKE. Tickets available during Three Rivers Festival. Wednesday, July 12 – Rock ‘N Reggae featuring Unlikely Alibi with special guests U.R.B. and Left Lane Cruiser. Presented by Alt 99.5. Tickets available during Three Rivers Festival. Three Rivers Festival is honored to have General Motors and the UAW 2209 back as our stage sponsor in 2017 – showing pride in our community with over three decades of quality trucks made here in Northeast Indiana!