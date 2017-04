NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Whitney Harris, Alec Gusching, Donavan Trotter, Darrell Davidson, Nick Potter, and Kyle Charles all signed to play college sports Wednesday afternoon at New Haven High School.

Harris, Gusching, and Trotter will all play football at Trine University.

Davidson will play football at Aurora University.

Charles will run cross country at Saint Francis.

Potter will wrestle at Trine.