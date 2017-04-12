Rescue Mission offering free Easter Sunday meal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Looking for a place to have Easter dinner? The Rescue Mission will again hold its annual meal.

The Rescue Mission will serve anyone in need of a meal a full dinner on Easter Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The free, open-to-the-public meal is made possible by donated food items from area individuals and groups, cash donations, and the help of nearly 150 volunteers.

More than 2,000 meals were serve last Easter Sunday.

The meal will consist of ham, corn, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and dinner rolls, along with assorted pies and pastries. Rescue Mission cooks and volunteers prepare the meal throughout the week.