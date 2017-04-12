Police find possible bomb-making materials in Indiana home

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say they discovered possible bomb-making materials inside a home in western Indiana while serving a search warrant.

Officers responded in West Terre Haute on Tuesday along with Vigo County sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents. Police say about two dozen nearby homes were evacuated and a 300-foot perimeter was established as they waited for a bomb squad to respond.

No injuries were reported.

The Tribune-Star reports police were serving a warrant for a felon in possession of a weapon when they made the discovery. WISH-TV reports police Chief William Bark says the felon was arrested on a firearm charge and may have a history of making bombs.

Bark says the incident isn’t believed to be related to a threat that drew police on Friday to Terre Haute North High School.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.