Police find possible bomb-making materials in Indiana home

Associated Press Published: Updated:

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say they discovered possible bomb-making materials inside a home in western Indiana while serving a search warrant.

Officers responded in West Terre Haute on Tuesday along with Vigo County sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents. Police say about two dozen nearby homes were evacuated and a 300-foot perimeter was established as they waited for a bomb squad to respond.

No injuries were reported.

The Tribune-Star reports police were serving a warrant for a felon in possession of a weapon when they made the discovery. WISH-TV reports police Chief William Bark says the felon was arrested on a firearm charge and may have a history of making bombs.

Bark says the incident isn’t believed to be related to a threat that drew police on Friday to Terre Haute North High School.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts