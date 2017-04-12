Pilot dies in small plane crash in southern Indiana

HARTSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in southern Indiana, killing the male pilot.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near the town of Hartsville, about 45 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

The office says investigators believe the pilot was taking off at the time of the crash. It said the plane was a Temco Swift and believed to be a 1940s model.

The name of the pilot was not immediately released.

The (Columbus) Republic reported the aircraft was spotted upside down in a tree line and first responders were marking off a perimeter around the debris field.

