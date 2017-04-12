Parkview Health again named Workplace of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview Health has been named Workplace of the Year for the third straight year by a health care research firm.

The Advisory Board Company recognized Parkview for its commitment to creating a “best-in-class work environment” for its employees and outstanding levels of employee engagement. The firm employees who were loyal and committed to the organization, and willing to expend “discretionary effort, often going above and beyond to help the organization succeed.”

Parkview was one of a select few health systems nationwide to receive the award.

“As a mission driven organization, we work to demonstrate world-class teamwork, which in turn allows us to provide excellent care to every person, every day,” said Dena Jacquay, Parkview Health’s chief human resources officer. “High employee engagement is very important if we wish to demonstrate excellence, innovation and provide value while delivering high-quality care and services to our patients and throughout the community. This award is a testament of our efforts to create a positive work environment for all.”