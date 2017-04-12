Parental notification bill heads to Indiana Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senators have given final approval to a heavily amended abortion measure, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

The bill by Republican Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem requires parental notification in some cases when a minor seeks an abortion without parental consent, a legal route known as judicial bypass.

The Senate voted 38-10 Wednesday to concur with the House’s many changes.

Holcomb has not taken a public position on the bill. A message seeking comment was left for his spokeswoman.

Houchin’s bill originally mandated parents receive legal notice when their child pursues a judicial bypass and provided an opportunity to object in court. House changes stripped that provision and require a judge to consider notifying parents.

Other amendments address licensure and reporting for abortion clinics.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.