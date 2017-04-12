Old bridge near where Indiana teens killed being fenced off

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An abandoned 1890s railroad bridge in northern Indiana near where two girls were killed in February will soon be fenced off for preservation work.

The Indiana Landmarks preservation group says a temporary fence will be installed at the Monon High Bridge near Delphi. That will allow repairs to supports for the bridge crossing 63 feet above Deer Creek.

The bridge is an unofficial part of the trail system that 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were visiting when they disappeared. Their bodies were found nearby the next day. Their deaths remain unsolved.

Indiana Landmarks official Tommy Kleckner says the bridge repair plans have been in the works for five years. The bridge will become part of the trail network after more repairs and the addition of safety railings.

