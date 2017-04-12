Ohio House to keep office for families of special needs kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House Republicans reject Gov. John Kasich’s proposal to close a state office that helps parents of children with medical challenges pay certain bills not covered by their insurance.

The Republican governor’s $66.9 billion, two-year state budget proposed eliminating the Bureau of Children With Medical Handicaps and shifting it to Medicaid managed care, then reducing income eligibility for babies born after July.

House GOP leaders announced plans Tuesday to remove Kasich’s language from the budget bill.

They were joined by former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason, whose son has cystic fibrosis. Esiason says families facing life-threatening conditions benefit from certainty.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the bureau serves nearly 40,000 Ohio children.

The administration committed to working with lawmakers to address Kasich’s concern that the program be sustainable.

