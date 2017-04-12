New Haven grad V.J. Beachem prepping for NBA

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – At the Notre Dame men’s basketball banquet Monday evening New Haven High School grad V.J. Beachem talked to WANE-TV sister station WSBT about his plans leading up to the NBA Draft.

Beachem, 6-foot-8 wing, just completed his senior season with the Irish. He said he’ll be splitting his time between South Bend and the west coast for training leading up the NBA combine.

Beachem averaged 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds as a senior for the Irish.

He’s expected to be a second round pick. Draft Express has him going 57th overall to the Nets. NBADraft.net has him going 58th to the Knicks.